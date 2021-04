Wall Street corre e per S&P 500 e Nasdaq atteso nuovo ciclo di rialzi

$SPX is projected to report its largest Y/Y growth in earnings in Q1 2021 (23.8%) since Q3 2018 (26.1%), led by the Consumer Discretionary, Financials, and Materials sectors. https://t.co/6Fp3Cy2e16 pic.twitter.com/OFLdjiYTXr

— FactSet (@FactSet) April 3, 2021