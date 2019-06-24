Trump, nuovo attacco alla Fed: con tassi più bassi il Pil Usa salirebbe del 5%

24 Giugno 2019, di Alberto Battaglia

Nuovo attacco alla Fed da parte di Donald Trump, che via Twitter ha accusato i tecnici della banca centrale americana di incompetenza. Secondo Trump una politica monetaria più espansiva avrebbe portato il Pil americano a crescere fino al 5%.

“Nonostante una Federal Reserve che non sa cosa stia facendo – avendo alzati i tassi troppo velocemente e fatto un inasprimento su larga scala, 50 miliardi al mese – siamo sulla buona strada per avere uno dei migliori mesi di giugno nella storia degli Stati Uniti. Pensate a cosa sarebbe potuto succedere se la Fed avesse agito bene. Migliaia di punti in più sul Dow e Pil su del 4 o anche 5 [percento]”, ha twittato Trump. “Ora si impuntano, come un bambino testardo, quando avremmo bisogno di tagli dei tassi, e allentamento, per compensare ciò che altri paesi stanno facendo contro di noi. Hanno rovinato tutto!”

