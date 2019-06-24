Trump, nuovo attacco alla Fed: con tassi più bassi il Pil Usa salirebbe del 5%

Nuovo attacco alla Fed da parte di Donald Trump, che via Twitter ha accusato i tecnici della banca centrale americana di incompetenza. Secondo Trump una politica monetaria più espansiva avrebbe portato il Pil americano a crescere fino al 5%.

Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing – raised rates far too fast (very low inflation, other parts of world slowing, lowering & easing) & did large scale tightening, $50 Billion/month, we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history…

….Think of what it could have been if the Fed had gotten it right. Thousands of points higher on the Dow, and GDP in the 4’s or even 5’s. Now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 giugno 2019