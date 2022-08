La Bce acquista bond in scadenza nell’ambito del Pepp

🇪🇺 First evidence that the ECB *did* use the flexibility of PEPP reinvestments during summer months.

PEPP breakdown for June-July:

– negative net purchases in 🇩🇪Germany (-14bn), 🇳🇱NL (-3bn), 🇫🇷France (-1bn)

– positive net purchases in 🇮🇹Italy (10bn), 🇪🇸Spain (6bn), 🇬🇷Greece (1bn) pic.twitter.com/TvzMAoY0c2

— Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) August 2, 2022