Archegos, sale a 10 miliardi di dollari l’impatto accertato sulle banche

Combined Archegos losses at banks now top $10 billion after UBS today unveiled a surprise hit

DB will report earnings tomorrow but it has said it didn't suffer loss. We have reported it sold its exposure in the nick of time

via @MHalftermeyer

April 27, 2021