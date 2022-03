A $BTC narrative worth paying attention to:

>3 days ago @stablekwon shares plans to buy $3B in $BTC as a reserve asset in Udi's twitter space

>tweets "I said more than I shoulda"

>traders notice the first $125million has been moved

— Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) March 22, 2022