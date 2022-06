NFT: OpenSea annuncia nuovi piani di sicurezza per gli utenti

Like receiving an unwanted email, it's possible to receive NFT transfers from people you don’t know.

Recently, we've seen scammers use these transfers to entice people to click links to malicious 3rd party sites.

Our latest Trust & Safety release helps prevent this new scam. https://t.co/qPHIif2WVT

