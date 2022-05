El Salvador: rischio default dopo il crollo del Bitcoin

It’s funny listening to “experts” analyzing El Salvador, when they know exactly nothing about El Salvador.

In fact, according to GALLUP:

85% approval rating

91% approval of security measures

97% approves the handling of the pandemic

What's your President's approval rating?

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 12, 2022