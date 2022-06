Il Bitcoin potrebbe scendere fino a 13.000 dollari. Ecco perchè

About to re-visit our weekly demand level after we bounced off of it over the last few days. Not expecting new local lows here- looking for the GREEN region to hold and for us to put in another local high into the RED resistance region between 22-24k. $BTC https://t.co/FbngeJw8NT pic.twitter.com/F79eokL5W6

— CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) June 22, 2022