Bilderberg 2019: tutti gli italiani invitati, debutto di Renzi

Il sito ufficiale del Gruppo Bilderberg ha diffuso location, invitati e tematiche del prossimo meeting annuale: si terrà fra il 30 maggio e il 2 giugno a Montreux, Svizzera. Rispetto all’incontro dell’anno scorso, svoltosi a Torino, cala notevolmente il numero degli italiani invitati: da 9 a 3. Fra questi ultimi, riconfermata la giornalista de La 7, Lilli Gruber, mentre spiccano i debutti di Stefano Feltri, vicedirettore de Il Fatto Quotidiano e soprattutto quello dell’ex premier Matteo Renzi.

Nessun membro vicino al governo italiano è stato invitato (in passato ciò era avvenuto, ad esempio nella figura di Sandro Gozi, invitato nel 2017 in piena era Gentiloni). Risultano presenti, al contrario, figure chiave degli esecutivi francese, olandese, tedesco ed estone.

Spesso al centro delle teorie del complotto, si sa per certo che il Bilderberg riunisce annualmente alcune fra le maggiori personalità politiche, del mondo economico-imprenditoriale, accademico e dei media. I partecipanti sono tenuti al massimo riserbo su quanto discusso nelle assemblee, mantenute private allo scopo di garantire una maggiore franchezza fra i partecipanti, che “prendono parte meeting come individui piuttosto che in qualsiasi veste ufficiale, e quindi non sono vincolati dalle convenzioni del proprio ufficio o da posizioni prestabilite”, si legge nel consueto comunicato che anticipa l’incontro. Venendo a mancare registrazioni, verbali o documenti di sintesi è impossibile determinare se e quanta influenza eserciti questo incontro sul corso delle decisioni politiche.

Gli argomenti chiave per la discussione di quest’anno saranno:

Un ordine strategico stabile Cosa succederà per l’Europa? Cambiamenti climatici e sostenibilità Cina Russia Il futuro del capitalismo Brexit L’etica dell’intelligenza artificiale L’uso dei social media come armi L’importanza dello spazio Cyber minacce

Bilderberg 2019: gli invitati

Fra i membri chiave del meeting 2019 spiccano i nomi del genero di Donald Trump, Jared Kushner; quello dell’ex presidente della Commissione Ue, José Barroso, il governatore della Banca d’Inghilterra, Mark Carney; il ministro delle Finanze francese Bruno Le Maire; il ministro della Difesa tedesco Ursula von der Leyen; il premier olandese Mark Rutte; il premier estone Jüri Ratas; lo storico commentatore del Financial Times, Martin Wolf; il capogruppo del movimento liberista spagnolo Ciudadanos, Ines Arrimadas; il presidente del partito Popolare spagnolo Pablo Casado e – presenza fissa – l’ex Segretario di Stato Usa ed eminente politologo, Henry Kissinger.

Sotto il profilo politico, come ogni anno, spiccano le assenze di figure estranee a idee liberali e non risulta alcun invitato di nazionalità russa, benché l’incontro sia programmaticamente un forum fra Nord America ed Europa. Di fatto, quest’anno si parlerà di Cina e Russia senza alcun esponente di tali Paesi.

Di seguito la lista completa degli invitati, in lingua originale:

BOARD

Castries, Henri de (FRA), Chairman, Steering Committee; Chairman, Institut Montaigne

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), President, American Friends of Bilderberg Inc.; Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Chairman Foundation Bilderberg Meetings; Professor of Economics, Leiden University

Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Treasurer Foundation Bilderberg Meetings; Chairman Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

PARTICIPANTS

Abrams, Stacey (USA), Founder and Chair, Fair Fight

Adonis, Andrew (GBR), Member, House of Lords

Albers, Isabel (BEL), Editorial Director, De Tijd / L’Echo

Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

Arbour, Louise (CAN), Senior Counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Arrimadas, Inés (ESP), Party Leader, Ciudadanos

Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO

Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Balta, Evren (TUR), Associate Professor of Political Science, Özyegin University

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés

Barbot, Estela (PRT), Member of the Board and Audit Committee, REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais)

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission

Barton, Dominic (CAN), Senior Partner and former Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

Beaune, Clément (FRA), Adviser Europe and G20, Office of the President of the Republic of France

Boos, Hans-Christian (DEU), CEO and Founder, Arago GmbH

Bostrom, Nick (UK), Director, Future of Humanity Institute, Oxford University

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander

Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), Chairman, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum

Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA

Buitenweg, Kathalijne (NLD), MP, Green Party

Caine, Patrice (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Thales Group

Carney, Mark J. (GBR), Governor, Bank of England

Casado, Pablo (ESP), President, Partido Popular

Ceviköz, Ahmet Ünal (TUR), MP, Republican People’s Party (CHP)

Champagne, François Philippe (CAN), Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw, Alphabet Inc.

Croiset van Uchelen, Arnold (NLD), Partner, Allen & Overy LLP

Daniels, Matthew (USA), New space and technology projects, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Davignon, Etienne (BEL), Minister of State

Demiralp, Selva (TUR), Professor of Economics, Koç University

Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Ellis, James O. (USA), Chairman, Users’ Advisory Group, National Space Council

Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Il Fatto Quotidiano

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Findsen, Lars (DNK), Director, Danish Defence Intelligence Service

Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters

Garton Ash, Timothy (GBR), Professor of European Studies, Oxford University

Gnodde, Richard J. (IRL), CEO, Goldman Sachs International

Godement, François (FRA), Senior Adviser for Asia, Institut Montaigne

Grant, Adam M. (USA), Saul P. Steinberg Professor of Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV

Hanappi-Egger, Edeltraud (AUT), Rector, Vienna University of Economics and Business

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation; Former European Commissioner

Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union

Hirayama, Martina (CHE), State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation

Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC

Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners

Hoffmann, André (CHE), Vice-Chairman, Roche Holding Ltd.

Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. (USA), Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC

Jost, Sonja (DEU), CEO, DexLeChem

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

Kerameus, Niki K. (GRC), MP; Partner, Kerameus & Partners

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University

Kramp-Karrenbauer, Annegret (DEU), Leader, CDU

Krastev, Ivan (BUL), Chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Kristersson, Ulf (SWE), Leader of the Moderate Party

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

Kushner, Jared (USA), Senior Advisor to the President, The White House

Le Maire, Bruno (FRA), Minister of Finance

Leyen, Ursula von der (DEU), Federal Minster of Defence

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group and Umicore

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Trustees; Helsinki Graduate School of Economics

Lund, Helge (GBR), Chairman, BP plc; Chairman, Novo Nordisk AS

Maurer, Ueli (CHE), President of the Swiss Federation and Federal Councillor of Finance

Mazur, Sara (SWE), Director, Investor AB

McArdle, Megan (USA), Columnist, The Washington Post

McCaskill, Claire (USA), Former Senator; Analyst, NBC News

Medina, Fernando (PRT), Mayor of Lisbon

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Monzón, Javier (ESP), Chairman, PRISA

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft

Netherlands, His Majesty the King of the (NLD)

Nora, Dominique (FRA), Managing Editor, L’Obs

O’Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

Pagoulatos, George (GRC), Vice-President of ELIAMEP, Professor; Athens University of Economics

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, TITAN Cement Company S.A.

Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute

Pienkowska, Jolanta (POL), Anchor woman, journalist

Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Senior Director, National Security Council

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Total S.A.

Ratas, Jüri (EST), Prime Minister

Renzi, Matteo (ITA), Former Prime Minister; Senator, Senate of the Italian Republic

Rockström, Johan (SWE), Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary

Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister

Sabia, Michael (CAN), President and CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Sanger, David E. (USA), National Security Correspondent, The New York Times

Sarts, Janis (INT), Director, NATO StratCom Centre of Excellence

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc.

Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

Seres, Silvija (NOR), Independent Investor

Shafik, Minouche (GBR), Director, The London School of Economics and Political Science

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MP, European Parliament

Singer, Peter Warren (USA), Strategist, New America

Sitti, Metin (TUR), Professor, Koç University; Director, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems

Snyder, Timothy (USA), Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Yale University

Solhjell, Bård Vegar (NOR), CEO, WWF – Norway

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), Co-Founder, Deepmind

Supino, Pietro (CHE), Publisher and Chairman, Tamedia Group

Teuteberg, Linda (DEU), General Secretary, Free Democratic Party

Thiam, Tidjane (CHE), CEO, Credit Suisse Group AG

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital

Trzaskowski, Rafal (POL), Mayor of Warsaw

Tucker, Mark (GBR), Group Chairman, HSBC Holding plc

Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP, Conservative Party

Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council

Uhl, Jessica (NLD), CFO and Financial Director, Royal Dutch Shell plc

Vestergaard Knudsen, Ulrik (DNK), Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

Walker, Darren (USA), President, Ford Foundation

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Wolf, Martin H. (GBR), Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia

Zetsche, Dieter (DEU), Former Chairman, Daimler AG